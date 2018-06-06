While some people probably expected the OnePlus 6 to be met with far less enthusiasm than last year’s 5 and 5T blockbusters, given the negative reaction caused by the notch announcement and higher than ever price structure, the Chinese OEM was quick to celebrate a new (unspecified) sales record a couple of weeks back.

Meanwhile, it only took a few minutes yesterday for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones to go out of stock worldwide, which most likely signals a combination of rampant demand and low inventory levels.

Somewhat surprisingly, the OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition lasted a lot longer, although it still globally sold out in under 24 hours. The good news is the “next drop” will take place on June 12, which is already less than a week away.

It’s safe to assume only a small number of additional units are coming next Tuesday in a “silky” paint job, with a “dash of crushed pearl” lending this very stylish OnePlus 6 model a “shimmering effect.”

But that’s definitely better than the thick cloud of uncertainty currently surrounding those low-cost, high-quality (allegedly) Bullets Wireless earphones. OnePlus is unfortunately not ready to share a stock replenishment date for the $69 cable-free Bluetooth audio accessories, which doesn’t feel particularly encouraging.

All you can do is wait, and regularly check your local OnePlus website for movement of any sort. Or better yet, sign up for notifications and sit tight. The same goes for 8GB RAM/256GB ROM and 8/128 gig OnePlus 6 variants, the former of which is practically sold out around the world, while the latter is momentarily unavailable in North America.