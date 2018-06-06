Android

iPhone X 2018 CAD video renders, BlackBerry KEY2 leaks & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about new CAD renders for the 6.5in OLED and the 6.1in LCD iPhones this year. Then we talk about Qualcomm launching the new Snapdragon 850 which will serve for always connected PCs. We get mixed rumors of the iPhone SE 2 as case makers say we are getting a redesign while supply chain says we aren’t getting one and the prices are expected to be raised. Then we talk about Blackberry as we get leaks for their upcoming Key 2, which is launching June 7th. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. Make sure to catch our Huawei Mate 10 Pro giveaway, and stay tuned for the instructions for a chance to win an always connected PC.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Huawei Mate 10 Pro giveaway
Unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ now available at their lowest prices ever: $475 and $520
BlackBerry KEY2 bares it all in new renders leaked ahead of June 7 global launch
Screen protectors suggest X-inspired iPhone SE 2 redesign, ‘supply chain sources’ say nah
Qualcomm makes Snapdragon 850 the official next-gen chipset for Windows 10 PCs
CAD-based renders for 6.5-inch 2018 iPhone suggest strong iPhone X resemblance
This might be our first look at Apple’s ‘so-called budget 6.1-inch iPhone 2018’ variant

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!