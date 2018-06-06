Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about new CAD renders for the 6.5in OLED and the 6.1in LCD iPhones this year. Then we talk about Qualcomm launching the new Snapdragon 850 which will serve for always connected PCs. We get mixed rumors of the iPhone SE 2 as case makers say we are getting a redesign while supply chain says we aren’t getting one and the prices are expected to be raised. Then we talk about Blackberry as we get leaks for their upcoming Key 2, which is launching June 7th. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. Make sure to catch our Huawei Mate 10 Pro giveaway, and stay tuned for the instructions for a chance to win an always connected PC.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Huawei Mate 10 Pro giveaway

– Unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ now available at their lowest prices ever: $475 and $520

– BlackBerry KEY2 bares it all in new renders leaked ahead of June 7 global launch

– Screen protectors suggest X-inspired iPhone SE 2 redesign, ‘supply chain sources’ say nah

– Qualcomm makes Snapdragon 850 the official next-gen chipset for Windows 10 PCs

– CAD-based renders for 6.5-inch 2018 iPhone suggest strong iPhone X resemblance

– This might be our first look at Apple’s ‘so-called budget 6.1-inch iPhone 2018’ variant