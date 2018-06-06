If you’re so eagerly anticipating the “rebirth of an icon” that you cannot wait one more day to check out the BlackBerry KEY2 in officially official renders in two color options, with full specifications in tow, you’re in luck.

Serial leaker Evan Blass strikes again today, revealing the complete list of features of the next TCL-made Android smartphone with both a touchscreen and physical QWERTY keyboard. This comes mere hours after the unannounced handset was (unofficially) depicted in a black-and-silver combo, then in a smooth and sleek all-black exterior.

Keep in mind that last year’s KEYone came in the same two versions, but the Black Edition actually arrived later with some beefed-up internals. That doesn’t seem to be the case this time around, with both KEY2 models likely to make their formal debut tomorrow packing 6GB RAM.

You’ll apparently be able to pair that very generous memory count with your choice of 64 or 128GB internal storage space, both configurations obviously also supporting microSD expansion.

A Snapdragon 660 SoC composed of four 2.2GHz and four 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPU cores will be in charge of raw system speed, while a large 3500mAh battery sounds more than capable of delivering stellar running times between (quick) charges.

The same exact 3:2 4.5-inch LCD panel with 1620 x 1080 resolution as the one found on the KEYone is joined by a 35 key backlit physical keyboard sporting an integrated fingerprint reader on the BlackBerry KEY2.

The obligatory dual camera upgrade comes with 12MP sensors featuring f/1.8 and f/2.6 aperture respectively, as well as Dual Tone LED Flash, HDR capabilities, and 4K video recording at 30 fps.

There’s also a single 8MP Fixed Focus selfie shooter, support for basically every LTE frequency band known to man, Android 8.1 Oreo software, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HD audio technology, “optimized” dual microphone placement, and a bunch of both Google and BlackBerry pre-loads, including Assistant, Chrome, Maps, BB Keyboard, Hub, Calendar, BBM, DTEK, Productivity Tab, and many more.