Still hunting for the ultimate Galaxy S9 or S9+ bargain? You could always BOGO Samsung’s latest flagship phones and score some hefty discounts (if you don’t mind getting two of them), save a solid $300 with a monthly installment plan from your favorite carrier and Best Buy, wait for another killer B&H deal on unlocked variants, or… net a $230-worth freebie today.

This is not the first time Best Buy offers a sweet gift or two with unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus purchases, but if you’re into 360-degree content production and consumption, now’s definitely the ideal moment to pull the trigger.

The 2017 edition of the Samsung Gear 360 camera is sold alongside the two ultra-high-end phones in all colors and storage configurations at no extra cost, with no catches or strings attached. Just add your preferred GS9 model in your BB cart, and the 4K VR shooter will automatically join your shopping session, although the items may still ship separately.

You can choose from Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple flavors of the S9 duo, with 64, 128 or even 256GB internal storage space, then activate the handset on whatever GSM or CDMA network you like best. The 64 gig versions also get a cool $50 outright markdown if you go with Verizon straight off the bat, but you obviously don’t have to do that to receive the complimentary Gear 360.

Meanwhile, Samsung directly sells the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with your choice of a discounted $49 Power bundle or $99 Upgrade bundle. The former includes a wireless charging stand, dual-port vehicle charger and portable battery pack, whereas the latter retains the wireless charging stand, replacing the other two accessories with a Gear VR headset and AKG Bluetooth headphones.