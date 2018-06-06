There was obviously no new Apple Watch generation to unveil at the company’s “all about software” WWDC 2018 opening event on Monday, but all existing models apart from 2015’s “Series 0” are looking at a pretty impressive list of watchOS improvements in the fall.

That said, this might be an opportune time for Apple to continue the slow but steady global expansion of 2017’s LTE-enabled Series 3. Only ten countries supported the latest version of the world’s best-selling wearable device with built-in cellular capabilities right off the bat, of which China quickly pulled back.

Since then, a few additional markets joined the list in several waves, with four big ones now ready to kick off pre-orders on Friday, June 8. Shipments from regional Apple e-stores and availability in physical retail locations will be underway one week later, while recommended pricing varies wildly from nation to nation.

In Mexico, the voice calling-capable Apple Watch Series 3 is compatible with Telcel and AT&T, two of the top three local carriers, fetching a relatively reasonable 8,999 pesos in an entry-level 38mm variant, as well as 9,699 pesos and up with a 42mm case.

That converts to roughly $440 and $475 respectively, while in the United Arab Emirates, where the smartwatch is supported by market leader Etisalat, pricing starts at the equivalent of $460 or so (AED 1,679).

In South Korea, home to Apple’s bitter smartphone-making rival Samsung, the cheapest LG Uplus-compatible Series 3 will go for 529,000 won ($497), while Brazil gets by far the worst deal, with Claro the only local carrier ready to provide LTE service for an $840 (BRL 3,199) and up 2017 Apple Watch. Yikes!