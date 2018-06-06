Google gets the Android P Beta 2 ball rolling for Pixel and Pixel 2 devices
While Google is likely to make us wait until August or so for the official announcement of Android P’s dessert name (Pineapple Cake is still on the table), the development process of the latest OS build appears to be chugging along as planned.
Surprisingly stable and smooth from the first beta quality release, the new mobile OS version is today moving up to the Beta 2 stage, aka the third Developer Preview, following a dev-friendly (read unstable) debut back in March.
This is undoubtedly a momentous occasion for Android P, as the Beta 2/DP3 update includes the final APIs (level 28), as well as the official SDK (software development kit). Now would be a good time to start building apps taking advantage of machine learning-powered Adaptive Battery optimizations, the simplicity and polish of Google’s fresh stock UI, and the enhanced biometric authentication security features.
Keep in mind that the over-the-air rollout for folks already enrolled in the testing program and running Android P Beta 1 is currently underway for Pixel phones only, with participating devices from Google partners (like the Essential Phone, Nokia 7 Plus or OnePlus 6) set to follow suit “over the coming weeks.”
Similarly, OTA and system images you can manually flash to your handset are available, at least for the time being, exclusively for Google’s in-house Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and 2 XL.
As always, you’re advised to keep an eye out for “various stability, battery or performance issues”, while users with “accessibility needs” are not recommended to use this release as a daily driver.