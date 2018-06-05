Android

Unlocked LG G7 ThinQ pre-orders begin at B&H Photo

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ sales are well underway for the carriers out there, but if your allegiance falls outside of the Big Four in the United States or if you don’t want to become beholden to your particular network for an equipment installment plan, unlocked unit sales are coming your way.

B&H Photo is one of the first outlets to launch its pre-orders for the Black and Platinum colors. They’re at the MSRP of $749.99 each and should work with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon LTE networks.

There’s no shipping date just yet, so we’re still left with the carriers for a while yet. Click on either of the bold links above to get your pre-order on!

Android, Phones
