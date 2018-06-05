Project Fi accounts allowing kids under 13 in through Family Link

If you’ve been looking to get your tween kids with a cellphone and on the same plan as the rest of your family, but are on Project Fi, they’ll be able to come into your account through Family Link.

As long as they have a Google Account under your Family Link management, under-13 kids will be able to join and you’ll be able to track their app and data usage just like anyone else on a group plan. Base service for each new line is just $15 per month extra and for kids, there are pretty affordable hardware options now on the carrier.

You should also keep in mind how this will affect your Bill Protection allowances for high-speed data as those change when new members get added on board.

