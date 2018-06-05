Original Apple Watch won’t get watchOS 5, but Apple Watch Series 1 will
watchOS 5 is coming out this fall with a refined Siri watchface, a walkie-talkie feature and student ID authentication around campus, but if you have an original Apple Watch, you won’t be getting this update.
The company updated its watchOS preview webpage and has made requirements clear: it will be on Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 devices, but not on the first-generation Apple Watch models (Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch and Apple Watch Edition). watchOS 5 also needs a master device with iOS 12 on it.
It’s ironic that the company took time at WWDC 2018 to tout its expanded hardware base for iOS 12 support — from the iPhone 5s on, the same phone base as iOS 11 — while dropping the original Apple Watch devices off the ledge, but with this form factor still fairly new and with component progress still in acceleration, we all do have to face facts as some point.
To be clear, the original Apple Watch devices differ from the Apple Watch Series 1 as it, while featuring the same specs as all of the originals, was released as a single model in conjunction with the Apple Watch Series 2.