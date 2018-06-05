LG Q Stylus continues to be “no-nonsense,” but improved option

The LG Q Stylus is now officially this year’s “no-nonsense” stylus-equipped smartphone option from the chaebol. It will continue to show a few aces in its hand against the premium Galaxy Note series from rival Samsung: affordability and utility.

The company is making the pen more useful by recognizing screen-off scribbles and capturing cropped screenshots of pictures and videos. There will also be plenty to crop from with the 6.2-inch FullVision display at 1080p resolution and a metal-and-glass industrial design to wrap it all. And with multimedia, the display also gets support from DTS:X 7.1 surround sound — found on the G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ.

Other standard LG goodies these days include USB-C, IP68 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810G compliance for durability. Less standard, but still somewhat admired is that the rear fingerprint sensing pad also doubles as the power button as well as the camera shutter trigger. Speaking of the camera, QLens barcode detection is included in the viewfinder app.

As with last year’s ‘Q’ series releases, there will be three tiers of product. The Q Stylus α will likely feature a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, a 13-megapixel rear camera with faster phase-detect autofocus technology, a 5-megapixel Super Wide Angle selfie sensor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is microSD-expandable. The standard Q Stylus model will have the same memory specs, but will bump the main camera to 16 megapixels and the front camera to 8 megapixels, though some markets will still get a 5-megapixel sensor. The Q Stylus+ will feature a stronger 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

North America and Asia will be the first markets to receive any of these devices with specific availability and pricing to be announced locally.