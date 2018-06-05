Known primarily for its robust, trendy, non-flagship smartphones sold at hard to rival prices over the past couple of years, OPPO actually started off with some impressively ambitious high-end designs and avant-garde features like rotating cameras.

But both the N and Find series were abandoned in favor of slightly less creative, more budget-focused A, F and R families, although it has now been confirmed that June 19 will mark the return of a classic.

The OPPO Find X is officially scheduled for a no doubt glamorous announcement event at the Louvre Museum in Paris exactly two weeks from today, with the letter “X” apparently evoking the “unknown, adventurous and extreme.” So, no, it has nothing to do with a certain flagship device from a certain fruit-themed competitor.

We’re also guessing the Find X will have very little in common with the OPPO Find 7, since, well, a lot has changed in the global smartphone landscape in four years. Ironically, if the new hero phone follows the suit of the F7 or R15, it could sport a lower-res screen than the Quad HD-capable Find 7.

Otherwise, of course, the OPPO Find X is rumored to offer the best possible features available today, including a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a large 4000mAh battery, and dual rear-facing cameras supporting enhanced optical zoom technology.

For its part, OPPO is only ready to “reveal” the “new futuristic flagship smartphone” will cement the company’s “endless exploration of the ultimate future smartphone.” Oh, well, at least we have an official name and date.