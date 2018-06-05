iOS

Face ID settings tuned for iPad, but no hardware yet

Contents
Advertisement

The iOS 12 developer preview is up and running and the more inquisitive types have dug into code and found that the iPad settings interface now includes toggles for Face ID.

Specifically, it was Guilherme Rambo that acquired a clip of the working interface and posted it to Twitter.

While no existing iPad features the TrueDepth camera system that only the iPhone X currently has, it’s highly expected that future iPads will adopt the hardware. There’s

Earlier today, we also saw a new feature called “Alternate Appearance” for the iPhone X to recognize a second style of appearance for one user or, sensibly, a second person’s face.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
BGR
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, Beta, camera, Developer Preview, Face ID, facial recognition, iOS, iOS 12, News, Rumors, software, software updates, TrueDepth
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.