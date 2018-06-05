Face ID settings tuned for iPad, but no hardware yet
The iOS 12 developer preview is up and running and the more inquisitive types have dug into code and found that the iPad settings interface now includes toggles for Face ID.
Specifically, it was Guilherme Rambo that acquired a clip of the working interface and posted it to Twitter.
The Face ID setup UI is finally working on iPad. Clearly not done yet as can be seen by the descriptions mentioning “iPhone”. But it’s a start :) pic.twitter.com/PVQgfbne15
— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) June 5, 2018
While no existing iPad features the TrueDepth camera system that only the iPhone X currently has, it’s highly expected that future iPads will adopt the hardware. There’s
Earlier today, we also saw a new feature called “Alternate Appearance” for the iPhone X to recognize a second style of appearance for one user or, sensibly, a second person’s face.