BlackBerry KEY2 bares it all in new renders leaked ahead of June 7 global launch

We’re only a couple of days away from TCL’s big BlackBerry KEY2 launch event in New York City, and although we’ve known precisely what to expect for more than a month now, you can never have too many high-quality, high-confidence leaked renders of such an interesting and unique device.

Unique compared to the competition, that is, because the latest ev-leaked KEY2 product images confirm the new keyboard/touchscreen hybrid phone is largely similar to its predecessor.

That being said, the BlackBerry KEY2 certainly looks more refined, well-balanced and sophisticated than the KEYone, with slightly thinner bezels, a smoothly textured surface covering the entire backplate, and an elegant all-black presence (save for a sleek silver metal frame).

There are two cameras mounted on the KEY2’s back, reportedly equipped with 12 and 8MP sensors, while the fingerprint reader is once again concealed by a large spacebar. A trio of side-mounted buttons includes standard volume controls, as well as a power key that looks like no other, and a so-called “convenience” key users can customize to their liking.

Now, VentureBeat mobile reporter and world-famous serial leaker Evan Blass has no specs and features to share alongside his fresh batch of renders, but we already know the KEY2 will pack a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM, 3360mAh battery, run Android 8.1 Oreo out the box, and retain its forerunner’s 4.5-inch display with 1620 x 1080 resolution. Oh, and apparently, the June 7 global announcement will be followed by a June 8 regional launch event in China. No words on pricing yet.

