The LG V35 ThinQ that AT&T just launched at a whopping $900 MSRP is now on a “buy one, get one free” discount.

Customers must buy two units on AT&T Next 30-month installment plans at $30 per month or AT&T Next Every Year 24-month plans at $37.50 per month. Bill credits will cover the cost of one device. Both devices will need to be on network service with a combined monthly cost of $73.50. Canceling service on either device will cause the balance of the second device to become immediately due. Participation in this offer will also make the customer ineligible for any other such offers over the next 12 months.

AT&T also points out that adding on a trade-in could reduce the price of that one device even further by up to $400.

While the webpage for this promo has made this clear that it’s a Father’s Day promotion, there is no hard expiration date, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re mulling a new phone purchase or two.

You should also take note as to why AT&T might be selling you hard on the V35 right now.