In addition to the first ROG-branded smartphone catering to hardcore mobile gamers, Asus predictably had a number of new Windows laptops to showcase at Computex 2018, a couple of which actually managed to grab our attention despite not being very portable or featuring trendy detachable keyboards.

The Asus ZenBook S (UX391) mainly stands out with an “innovative new ErgoLift hinge” that aims to improve your comfort while typing for long periods of time. Basically, when you open this ultra-lightweight 2.2-pound 13.3-incher, the Taiwanese company’s proprietary mechanism automatically tilts the keyboard by 5.5 degrees.

If anything, that certainly makes the ZenBook S look distinguished and unique, also helping with rapid heat dissipation to keep those 8th Generation Intel Core processors nice and cool at all times.

Sophisticated and elegant but also robust and extra-durable, the UX391 is entirely made of metal, MIL-STD-810G military-certified and coated in your choice of eye-catching Deep Dive Blue or Burgundy Red hues, with Rose Gold “diamond-cut” edges.” Priced at $1,199 and up, the ultraportable notebook will be available very soon with up to a 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen, supporting Alexa assistance, and lasting up to a whopping 13.5 hours between battery charges.

Meanwhile, as the name suggests, the ZenBook Pro family includes “professional powerhouses” with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9 inside, GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics, 1TB SSDs, gigabit-class Wi-Fi connectivity and Thunderbolt 3 ports.

You will be able to get the 14-inch version with a Full HD NanoEdge display, while the 15.6-incher can go all the way up to 4K UHD resolution, with a 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut, Delta-E < 2.0 color accuracy and a premium Harmon Kardon certified audio system also in tow.

But without a doubt, the highlight of both the ZenBook Pro 15 and Pro 14’s list of features is the “futuristic new ScreenPad.” In a nutshell, your boring old touchpad is replaced with a 5.5-inch touchscreen, aka intelligent touchpad, to help “unleash your creative power.”

You can multitask more easily, as the ScreenPad supports a slew of its own apps, or effortlessly and intuitively control various office and entertainment apps on the big screen. A series of YouTube tutorials details everything this “Asus innovation” is capable of, but of course, the ZenBook Pros won’t come cheap, with the 15-incher officially priced at $2,299.