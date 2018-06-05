Most of today’s smartwatches and even ultra-low-cost fitness bands are more than capable of keeping an eye on your heart rate, as well as various other wellness indicators. But very few can also measure the user’s blood pressure, an equally if not more important barometer of one’s general health.

To help detect hypertension or hypotension, which can cause heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, seizures and sudden loss of consciousness, Asus is moving farther away from mainstream, stylish smartwatches aimed at typical tech enthusiasts.

The newly unveiled VivoWatch BP is a decidedly more nichey product that could one day save your life with a quick, purportedly accurate measurement taking just 15 seconds.

Billed as a “wearable blood-pressure monitor” rather than a smartwatch or standard activity tracker, the not-so-stylish device is equipped with something called Asus HealthAI technology for blood pressure data analysis and smart health-improving recommendations.

Perhaps more importantly (and certainly less ambiguously), you get built-in ECG (electrocardiography) and PPG (photoplethysmography) sensors guaranteeing the professional medical facet of the Asus VivoWatch BP.

The Computex 2018-launched wearable device is allegedly 70 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than “current wrist-mounted blood pressure monitors”, boasting an impressive 28-day battery life, and keeping track of heart rate, sleep quality, basic activity data, as well as a so-called “de-stress index” in addition to blood pressure.

There’s reportedly also GPS in tow, and while Asus awaits FDA approval, sales are scheduled to begin in Taiwan sometime next month, followed by select European markets in August. Pricing is set at a more than reasonable $169 for a literal lifesaver.