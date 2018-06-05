Microsoft and Qualcomm have impressively managed to round up the troops in support of their ambitious joint “Always Connected” PC effort, but Sprint is now trying to one-up “partners” Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile by offering free unlimited data through the end of the year.

That’s right, even though the “Now Network” doesn’t directly sell the Asus NovaGo, HP Envy x2 or Lenovo Miix 630, all three “always on”, LTE-capable computers are eligible for this sweet new deal.

All you need is AutoPay enrollment, and after December 31, if you still want to use one of the three aforementioned Windows laptops on America’s fourth-largest wireless service provider, you’ll be asked to cough up $15 a month, which also feels very reasonable.

Unfortunately, as usual, a number of “unlimited” restrictions apply, including a 480p resolution cap for video streaming, 500 Kbps music playing speeds, and a 2 Mbps limit for gaming. Also, VPN and P2P data is not included, and “other” monthly charges can always enter the equation.

All in all, free data is nothing to sneeze at, even if it’s not as unlimited as you’d wish, or provided by a more popular carrier. Who knows, maybe Sprint’s promo will put some pressure on the other major operators to follow suit with similar freebies.

Until then, you might want to visit Microsoft’s US e-store and buy a $699 Asus NovaGo or $999 HP Envy x2, or pre-order a $900 Lenovo Miix 630 from Amazon for delivery after the June 22 official release date.