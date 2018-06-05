Android

$20 BOGO discount for a pair of Google Home Mini speakers

Contents
Advertisement

The Google Home Mini smart speaker is back on sale, though you’ll have to get it in a pair to take advantage of it.

Most retailers, including the Google Store in the United States, are selling single units of the Google Assistant-enabled speaker at $39 these days — which is already a $10 discount from full retail price — but if you’re able to get at a retailer that sells SKUs in pairs, you’ll be able to unlock an extra $20 in savings, bumping the price for two from $78 to $58.

If you participate in loyalty programs at any of the following retailers, you might find the deal better had at over at those places:

This deal was first picked up by DansDeals.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
Google
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Deals, discounts, Google, Google Assistant, Google Home Mini, News, smart speakers, voice assistant
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.