$20 BOGO discount for a pair of Google Home Mini speakers

The Google Home Mini smart speaker is back on sale, though you’ll have to get it in a pair to take advantage of it.

Most retailers, including the Google Store in the United States, are selling single units of the Google Assistant-enabled speaker at $39 these days — which is already a $10 discount from full retail price — but if you’re able to get at a retailer that sells SKUs in pairs, you’ll be able to unlock an extra $20 in savings, bumping the price for two from $78 to $58.

If you participate in loyalty programs at any of the following retailers, you might find the deal better had at over at those places:

This deal was first picked up by DansDeals.