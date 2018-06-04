Verizon’s costly Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 scores tardy but welcome Oreo update
If you simply cannot wait any longer for a newer Samsung slate with a faster processor than the Snapdragon 820-powered Galaxy Tab S3, Verizon today offers you a fresh reason to buy the LTE-capable 9.7-inch oldie.
Commercially released more than a year ago running Android 7.0 Nougat, the S Pen-wielding giant started receiving its long overdue Oreo upgrade a few weeks back… in the UK only. Somewhat surprisingly (and uncharacteristically), the 8.0 rollout escalated and expanded relatively quickly, reaching additional European territories and the US of late.
Following the Wi-Fi-limited version, America’s only 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 model is being treated as we speak to an Android Oreo makeover. Verizon subscribers should be able to simply download and install the numerous UI tweaks, performance enhancements and security revisions over-the-air, although a nationwide spread could still take a few more days.
Either way, expect your tablet’s security patches to only be raised to the April 1 level, with Samsung’s proprietary SmartThings app replacing Quick connect, a high contrast keyboard mode added to the mix, along with standard build O stuff like background limits, Autofill functionality, Picture-in-Picture capabilities, and notification dots.
Remember, this is a very costly device we’re talking about here, still fetching $599.99 and up at Verizon, bundled with an S Pen but not also a keyboard, packing 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and sporting a beautiful QXGA (2048 x 1536 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with HDR video playback support.