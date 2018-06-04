Google is not quite as stingy as Apple, but solid deals on Pixel phones offered directly by their Mountain View-based manufacturers are still rare occurrences, and the same goes for the Chrome OS-powered Pixelbook.

As it happens, both the Pixel 2 XL and Pixelbook are available right now from the official online US Google Store with some decent discounts, although you’ll have to hurry to take advantage of these pretty sweet deals.

Sold with complimentary $100 credit and a free Google Home Mini as well not long ago, the search giant’s latest jumbo-sized handset now includes the same diminutive smart speaker, plus a full $150 in Google Store Credit.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Google Pixelbook configuration, packing an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, costs $749 after a $250 outright markdown.

Both special offers are good until June 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, targeting exclusively US residents aged 13 years or older with US shipping addresses. The same terms and conditions also apply to a number of slightly lower-profile deals, including a rebooted $50 Clips discount.

If you’re interested in bundling a Google Home and Home Mini, you’re looking at a total of $65 in savings, while buying a Home Max together with a Mini will bring the latter’s price down to $0. One Google Home Mini currently fetches $39 instead of its $49 MSRP, with a two-pack available for $58, down from $98. It sure seems like Big G wants bargain hunters to forget all about Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference, slated to begin later today.