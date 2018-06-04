With the Galaxy S9 duo reportedly not exactly selling like hotcakes, and the Note 9 launch probably just a couple of months away, this could be an opportune time to buy one of Samsung’s latest flagship phones at a pretty great price.

But what if you choose instead to “settle” for a previous-generation hero device with a genuinely massive discount? Enter top-rated eBay seller and perennial bargain offerer Never MSRP, which currently charges a new all-time low price of $474.99 for a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8, and a similarly irresistible $519.99 for a Galaxy S8+.

You’re looking at brand-new, “unused, unopened, undamaged” SM-G950FD and G955FD models here, sold with dual SIM support and no region lock, which means you can use these bad boys worldwide.

You get free expedited US shipping, 4G LTE speeds for GSM networks, but of course, no CDMA compatibility (sorry, Verizon and Sprint fans), and no valid US warranty.

Still, even after 15 months or so, the two “Infinity Display” trailblazers arguably provide plenty of bang for your buck at 475 and 520 bucks respectively, with beautiful 5.8 and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screens. Also, Exynos 8895 horsepower, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, fairly impressive single 12MP rear-facing cameras, Android 8.0 Oreo software, and… awkwardly positioned fingerprint scanners.

To put these new prices into perspective, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ fetched as little as $476 and $490 respectively not long ago… in “new other” condition. Now they’re brand-new and untouched, available in gold, blue and pink (the smaller version), and gold, black and gray (the jumbo-sized model).