Qualcomm makes Snapdragon 850 the official next-gen chipset for Windows 10 PCs

The future of Windows on ARM processors is now officially going to be a step ahead of the Snapdragon 845.

Qualcomm, with manufacturing help from Samsung, is launching the Snapdragon 850 chipset for Always Connected PCs. Included in the skill set is a threefold bump in artificial intelligence performance, the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem for 1.2Gbps maximum throughput potential on cellular networks. Some other cool things include native support for 802.11ad Wi-Fi (at 60GHz), all the Qualcomm Bluetooth audio codecs like Aqstic and aptX and there’s also Quick Charge 4+.

Qualcomm is touting “multi-day battery life” in practical terms — that’s 25 or more hours of continuous use — as a big improvement over the Snapdragon 835’s “beyond all-day” range. Thermal tuning should be more fitting to a laptop form factor than a smartphone and will still allow for sleek, fanless designs.

The chip is built on current second-generation 10nm fabrication with the Snapdragon 845’s Kryo 385 design. However, the eight cores get a 6 percent jump in maximum clock speed to 2.96GHz — this is supposed to provide a 30 percent increase in performance overall.

The recent update to the ARM64 SDK will allow for use of the 64-bit Microsoft Edge browser, HDR and Hi-Fi content streaming and the bridging of Win32 to transform apps into fully native ARM64 productions.

Look forward to products “later this year.”