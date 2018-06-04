Windows

Qualcomm makes Snapdragon 850 the official next-gen chipset for Windows 10 PCs

Contents
Advertisement

The future of Windows on ARM processors is now officially going to be a step ahead of the Snapdragon 845.

Qualcomm, with manufacturing help from Samsung, is launching the Snapdragon 850 chipset for Always Connected PCs. Included in the skill set is a threefold bump in artificial intelligence performance, the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem for 1.2Gbps maximum throughput potential on cellular networks. Some other cool things include native support for 802.11ad Wi-Fi (at 60GHz), all the Qualcomm Bluetooth audio codecs like Aqstic and aptX and there’s also Quick Charge 4+.

Qualcomm is touting “multi-day battery life” in practical terms — that’s 25 or more hours of continuous use — as a big improvement over the Snapdragon 835’s “beyond all-day” range. Thermal tuning should be more fitting to a laptop form factor than a smartphone and will still allow for sleek, fanless designs.

The chip is built on current second-generation 10nm fabrication with the Snapdragon 845’s Kryo 385 design. However, the eight cores get a 6 percent jump in maximum clock speed to 2.96GHz — this is supposed to provide a 30 percent increase in performance overall.

The recent update to the ARM64 SDK will allow for use of the 64-bit Microsoft Edge browser, HDR and Hi-Fi content streaming and the bridging of Win32 to transform apps into fully native ARM64 productions.

Look forward to products “later this year.”

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Always Connected PCs, chipsets, components, Microsoft, News, qualcomm, Samsung, Snapdragon 850, Windows 10, Windows 10 on ARM
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.