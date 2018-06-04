OPPO Find X leaks out ahead of what may be June 19 event

Chinese social networking site Weibo has been a hotbed of obsession over the OPPO Find X, a recently-announced device that looked to take on the innovative legacy of the abandoned Find series last updated in 2014.

While speculation has been rampant on this device, there’s supposedly new vision of phone itself in a “Starry Sky” finish, the trademark skyline lighting accent at the bottom edge of the slab, rear dual-camera system and no fingerprint sensor on the back — some fans are talking about in-display technology as a potential.

Specifications are also being tossed about: a 6.42-inch Quad HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery (with Super VOOC fast charging) and the second rear camera featuring 5 times optical zoom.

As to when all of this gets confirmed (or not), juggly.cn reports that OPPO now has a dedicated mini-site to the Find X and that source code for the page has revealed the setting to be June 19 in Paris. We’ll on a “wait-and-see” approach at the moment, but it all looks promising indeed.