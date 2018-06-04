Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about today’s WWDC where a lot of software was involved and sadly no hardware. Then we talk about the Galaxy Note 9’s launch date as August 9 seems to be the day the event is happening. ASUS and HP are launching their always connected PC’s that work with Qualcomm and you can already look at them at a Microsoft Store and stay tuned as we will be having a giveaway. Then we talk about ASUS announcing their ROG phone which focuses on gaming and brings an amazing spec sheet. We end today’s show talking about deals for the Google Pixels and Pixelbook as well as their speakers.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Everything from the Pixel 2 XL to the Pixelbook, Google Home Max and Mini is on sale right now

– Asus ROG Phone takes gaming-friendly design to a whole new level, top-notch specs also in tow

– Galaxy Note 9 reported to be “Unpacked” August 9

– iOS 12 ‘doubles down’ on performance, coming to all iOS 11-eligible devices