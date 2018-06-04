For the second year in a row, the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California is hosting Apple’s time-honored Worldwide Developers Conference, which was moved from that same location to San Francisco’s Moscone Center back in 2003.

Unfortunately for hardware-focused “iFans”, all next-gen iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and even refreshed MacBooks and lower-cost HomePods are expected to be held off for future launch events.

Fortunately for software developers and tinkerers, that probably means more time will be spent later today talking iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS updates, not to mention various ARKit improvements and, most likely, new Siri skills to fend off Alexa and the Google Assistant’s rising threats.

You will obviously be able to follow all the WWDC 2018 opening action live online starting at 10 a.m. PDT. That’s three hours later on the US East Coast, of course, as well as 6 p.m. in London, 7 p.m. in Berlin, and 10:30 p.m. in New Delhi. It’s going to be a long night for China-based Apple enthusiasts, who will need to wait until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5, for the keynote presentation to begin, not to mention those of you living in Australia. Yup, 10 a.m. PDT is 3 a.m. (the next day) AEST.

As always, you’re strongly recommended to use an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch (running iOS 10 or later), a Mac (with Sierra 10.12 or newer software), or even a PC powered by Windows 10 to “best experience” the live stream available on Apple’s official website. But in addition to Safari and Microsoft Edge, “recent versions” of Chrome or Firefox may “also be able to access the stream” on “other platforms.” You’ll just have to try and see if you can get lucky.