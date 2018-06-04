Other OS

Department of Justice on Sprint/T-Mobile merger: no “magical number” in wireless market

Contents
Advertisement

The Big Four may become the Big Three and the Department of Justice might not care too much.

Antitrust head Mark Delrahim told reporters at a Council on Foreign Relations event that a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile would not face the barrier that killed a similar merger attempt in 2014: the need for a four-player market.

“I don’t think there’s any magical number that I’m smart enough to glean about any single market,” Delharim said.

Bloomberg reports that the prior deal, which failed to close during the Obama administration, set a bright line against any such deals between AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or Sprint.

But there are larger concerns for the two carriers in question to deal with like a dominance on the prepaid market, investor skiddishness on the value of the deal — Sprint stock is trading 11 percent below the value as propositioned in the merger — and whether the sum of the two companies will provide a sufficient amount of competition against Verizon and AT&T.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
TmoNews
Source
Bloomberg
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
business, carriers, government, Justice Department, merger, News, Sprint, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.