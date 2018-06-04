iOS

ARKit 2 brings more people into the experience

At WWDC 2018, Apple brought out the first revamp of its ARKit for software developers to make augmented reality work in the space of iOS.

For the first time, devices will be able to detect real 3D objects and augment the space around them with virtual objects. LEGO’s Assembly Square app takes in a real, assembled LEGO blockset and allows players to add new buildings to a setting and interact with the people around the area.

Shared and persistent experiences will allow multiple users in a common space and have changes continue to apply over time. Apple has debuted a test game built with the Swift coding language.

This story is developing.

