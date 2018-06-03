Order Ahead feature tested on Apple Pay

Apple Pay can be used to make on-the-spot purchases, online purchases and can now be used to make direct purchases for advance orders.

The “Order Ahead” feature for Apple Pay was tested with the iOS app for the Napa Valley’s BottleRock music festival last weekend. The mobile payment system is integrated into the app — all users had to do was select a concessions booth close to them, pick out what drinks they wanted, then authenticate the purchase through Apple Pay either by Face ID or Touch ID. Customers get a dedicated instant pick-up window.

Apple reports that 30 percent of in-festival transactions were made through Apple Pay, saving those customers time in-line and letting them enjoy more live performances.