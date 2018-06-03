Android.com cleaned out Tablets section before bringing it back

Haven’t used an Android tablet? Google thought so. The company removed the Tablets section of its Android website for a time yesterday — the android.com/tablets URL redirected to the homepage for a time. The section was restored after several hours.

That said, it’s fair enough why Google might have wanted to take the page to the private side for a while at the very least: it’s still promoting the NVIDIA Shield Tablet K1, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 and the Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet — all of them launched in 2015.

In 2018, however, there are few viable slate options to exhibit with Chrome OS coming into favor with this form factor and the rumors of the producer of the best Android tablets for media consumption, Huawei, under the specter of a US government investigation.