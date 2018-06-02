Android

Snapdragon 710 tipped for mid-range Pixel, but it gets murky from there

Contents
Advertisement

It’s nearly summer on the calendar, but months-old rumors about a completely new Google Pixel phone are heating back up.

It was earlier indicated that Google was working with three codenames for phones this year: “albacore,” “blueline” and “crosshatch.” While we have figured that the premium-level Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL would amount to two of those projects, the third had been a mystery until whispers of a mid-range Pixel device started flowing. This device had been tipped for developing markets and a summer timeline.

Now, we’re learning from longtime leaks reporter Roland Quandt of WinFuture that Google’s future plans in the sub-premium space are a bit more spread out than we first thought.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE launched last week as the first device to feature the new Snapdragon 710 processor from Qualcomm. It sounds like we have a ways to go before Google can implement the new chip into its unique ways or at a desired price point — no clues to the real reasons at this point — but the 2019 deadline for this device is just a tad disappointing to hear.

However, with the word that development track only began in the last month or so, we highly doubt that this device will have been the welterweight Pixel 3 that we were tipped off to — at least, that’s what we hope. We’ve yet to assign a fate to that bucket of worms, so stay tuned.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
XDA-Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
components, Google, mid-range, News, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, qualcomm, Rumors, Snapdragon 710
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.