Snapdragon 710 tipped for mid-range Pixel, but it gets murky from there

It’s nearly summer on the calendar, but months-old rumors about a completely new Google Pixel phone are heating back up.

It was earlier indicated that Google was working with three codenames for phones this year: “albacore,” “blueline” and “crosshatch.” While we have figured that the premium-level Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL would amount to two of those projects, the third had been a mystery until whispers of a mid-range Pixel device started flowing. This device had been tipped for developing markets and a summer timeline.

Now, we’re learning from longtime leaks reporter Roland Quandt of WinFuture that Google’s future plans in the sub-premium space are a bit more spread out than we first thought.

Off to Taiwan for @computex_taipei today, but here’s a tidbit for ya: Google is working on a “mobile” device based on the Snapdragon 710 currently scheduled for launch in the 1st half of 2019. Sounds like this might be the (or one of them) upcoming mid-range Pixel phone. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 2, 2018

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE launched last week as the first device to feature the new Snapdragon 710 processor from Qualcomm. It sounds like we have a ways to go before Google can implement the new chip into its unique ways or at a desired price point — no clues to the real reasons at this point — but the 2019 deadline for this device is just a tad disappointing to hear.

No I do not know if there is one planned for this year. No I do not know any specifics in this device, only the CPU. Hardware dev work in this only just started about a month ago. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 2, 2018

However, with the word that development track only began in the last month or so, we highly doubt that this device will have been the welterweight Pixel 3 that we were tipped off to — at least, that’s what we hope. We’ve yet to assign a fate to that bucket of worms, so stay tuned.