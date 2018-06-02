Android

OPPO begins teasing Find X, a revival of ambition

Contents
Advertisement

It has been a long time since we’ve put the words “OPPO” and “Find” together in a piece of news. The last device that was speculated for launch had been turned into a “unicorn.” The Chinese smartphone manufacturer believes that now is the time to do so again.

It has published a very generic teaser with no dates, no silhouette of a phone, just branding and vague tagline talking about a future showcase.

Nearly four years have passed since the last phone in OPPO’s Find series was released. The experimental and sleek lineup was the company’s foot in the door, opening up its brand to western media. It has since retreated into more typical run-of-the-mill habits, producing a formidable slew of premium, mid-range and budget devices.

What happens when we find the ‘X’ on this treasure map is yet to be seen, but it sounds like we might be getting more variety than just an ‘R‘ or an ‘A‘. And soon.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Find X, News, Oppo, Rumors, teaser, weibo
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.