OPPO begins teasing Find X, a revival of ambition

It has been a long time since we’ve put the words “OPPO” and “Find” together in a piece of news. The last device that was speculated for launch had been turned into a “unicorn.” The Chinese smartphone manufacturer believes that now is the time to do so again.

It has published a very generic teaser with no dates, no silhouette of a phone, just branding and vague tagline talking about a future showcase.

Nearly four years have passed since the last phone in OPPO’s Find series was released. The experimental and sleek lineup was the company’s foot in the door, opening up its brand to western media. It has since retreated into more typical run-of-the-mill habits, producing a formidable slew of premium, mid-range and budget devices.

What happens when we find the ‘X’ on this treasure map is yet to be seen, but it sounds like we might be getting more variety than just an ‘R‘ or an ‘A‘. And soon.