Android

Galaxy Note 9 to reported to be “Unpacked” August 9

Contents
Advertisement

For the past several years, Samsung’s Galaxy Note series events have pre-empted the launch of the iPhone. The company has been pushing them earlier and earlier in August to gain an advantage on early sales. But even with reported delays setting mass production back by two weeks, it looks like we’re set up for a very early “Unpacked” event indeed.

How early? According to Bloomberg, one source says the target date (as of now) is August 9, two weeks earlier than last year. Sales could launch at the end of the month.

One of the biggest rumored talking points for the keynote is with the camera. The Galaxy Note 8 introduced a dual-camera system, the first of its kind for the Note series. There’s been little to no intelligence picked up for this year’s optics and sensors, though.

Plans are still changeable at this point, but needless to say, we’ll keep track of them for you.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android and Me
Source
Bloomberg
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Event, Galaxy Note 9, News, release date, Rumors, Samsung, Unpacked
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.