Galaxy Note 9 to reported to be “Unpacked” August 9
For the past several years, Samsung’s Galaxy Note series events have pre-empted the launch of the iPhone. The company has been pushing them earlier and earlier in August to gain an advantage on early sales. But even with reported delays setting mass production back by two weeks, it looks like we’re set up for a very early “Unpacked” event indeed.
How early? According to Bloomberg, one source says the target date (as of now) is August 9, two weeks earlier than last year. Sales could launch at the end of the month.
One of the biggest rumored talking points for the keynote is with the camera. The Galaxy Note 8 introduced a dual-camera system, the first of its kind for the Note series. There’s been little to no intelligence picked up for this year’s optics and sensors, though.
Plans are still changeable at this point, but needless to say, we’ll keep track of them for you.