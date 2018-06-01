Other OS

T-Mobile serving up unlimited high-speed data in Russia for World Cup

For the next month and change, T-Mobile will be giving its postpaid customers who are traveling to Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament all the data and speed they need.

The carrier is serving up unlimited high-speed data as well as calling and texting for free between June 11 and July 20.

T-Mobile has not been a stranger to these rampant roaming deals, offering them up for international sports events in the past like this year’s Winter Olympics and even the whole of summer of 2016.

