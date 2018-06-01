Android

This might be your last chance to score a respectable Sony Xperia XA1 for a crazy low $180

There are plenty of newer, larger, prettier and punchier Sony smartphones than the early 2017-released Xperia XA1 on the market right now, but if you’re only interested in the lowest possible price, you can find the 5-incher at a measly $180 on Amazon, likely just for a limited time.

Back in the day available for 120 bucks more, the non-Ultra and non-Plus XA1 also fetches $185 at Best Buy, but in a “certified refurbished” condition that obviously comes with a few downsides.

Meanwhile, authorized retailers like B&H Photo Video list the mid-ranger as discontinued, and Focus Camera charges $190 a pop for black, gold and white units. Amazon’s $180 price is only good for the black unlocked model, mind you, with white versions up for grabs at $200, and gold and pink flavors currently fetching $215 apiece.

Android 8.0 Oreo software is by far the strongest suit of the crazy affordable Sony Xperia XA1, and a P update down the line also feels like a definite possibility.

Not exactly a looker by 2018 standards (or 2017, to be completely honest), the handset does sport minimal side bezels, also standing out in the sub-$200 segment with a 23MP rear-facing camera, respectable octa-core Helio P20 processor, and a decent 8MP front shooter boasting a wide-angle selfie lens.

The conventional 16:9 screen is 720p-limited, and that 2300mAh battery sounds like a featherweight, but ultimately, the XA1’s strengths offset its weaknesses, especially when you consider the generous 32GB internal storage space and 3 gigs of memory.

