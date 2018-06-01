Two new Snapdragon chipsets are on the horizon to serve Windows 10 laptops. That may mean the first four-digit Snapdragon-series chipset is due — no, the Wear 2100 doesn’t count.

We talk about that and span the breadth of Android and iOS news this week with Valve fans getting tripped about a rejection and Project Fi fattening up its non-Google phone ranks. And we answer your questions and get into your debates this week with our friend, the High Tech Traveler Nick Gray, on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on June 1st or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 307

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

June 1, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Nick Gray (High Tech Traveler)

News

Hot Takes

•

See you soon!