This Snapdragon is over 1000! | #PNWeekly 307 (LIVE at 3p ET)
Two new Snapdragon chipsets are on the horizon to serve Windows 10 laptops. That may mean the first four-digit Snapdragon-series chipset is due — no, the Wear 2100 doesn’t count.
We talk about that and span the breadth of Android and iOS news this week with Valve fans getting tripped about a rejection and Project Fi fattening up its non-Google phone ranks. And we answer your questions and get into your debates this week with our friend, the High Tech Traveler Nick Gray, on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on June 1st or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 307
Direct Download
Recording Date
June 1, 2018
Hosts
Guest
Nick Gray (High Tech Traveler)
News
- Snapdragon 1000: Bigger numbers for bigger machines
- Galaxy Note 9: Thinning it down because of competition
- Xiaomi Mi 8: Three versions, all of them special
- Pixel 3: Google goes the design process alone
- iPhone 2019: Time of Flight, triple cameras
- Steam Link: iOS users look to get a watered-down version
- Andromeda: Microsoft Studio’s first marquee game has intrigue
- LG Q7 Stylus: What can a stylus bring at a mid-range level
- Project Fi: LG and Motorola phones coming soon
- Dot Watch: Braille on the wrist, no distractions
Hot Takes
Contribute your thoughts and hot takes on Twitter with the hashtag #PNWeekly! Questions? Controversy? We’ll respond to as many of you as possible.
•
See you soon!