Android

Samsung is reportedly ‘considering’ triple cameras and a 3D sensor for next year’s Galaxy S10

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Whether it’s set to be unveiled in early January or late February 2019, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas or Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, we can’t have many certainties as far as Galaxy S10 features are concerned just yet.

But it’s definitely safe to assume that Samsung will do its very best to integrate all the hot new technologies available for mass production in a few months, from in-display fingerprint recognition to Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, 3D sensing components and, yes, triple rear-facing cameras.

Due to a “lower-than-expected demand for its latest Galaxy S9 lineup”, the world’s largest smartphone vendor is reportedly considering anything that might help its next hero device stand out from the pack.

Of course, Huawei already has an ultra-high-end phone with three shooters on its back, and the Mate 20 could follow the P20 Pro’s suit months before the Galaxy S10 sees daylight. But at least Samsung will be able to steal Apple’s thunder if today’s report pans out, planning something very similar to what the 2019 iPhone generation is rumored to offer. Namely, “enhanced zoom features”, just like the Huawei P20 Pro, but also some augmented reality magic of sorts.

It remains to be seen if the Galaxy S10 will be able to pull off both immersive AR applications with a trio of rear-facing cameras and secure facial authentication with a front-mounted 3D scanner. If that’s the case, the 10th Galaxy S edition definitely has a chance of comfortably outselling its predecessor.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
0%
Source
The Investor
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
2019 iPhones, 3D scanner, 3D sensor, Android, Apple, AR, augmented reality, facial recognition, Galaxy S10, Huawei, Mate 20, News, P20 pro, Rumors, Samsung, three cameras, triple camera, triple camera smartphones
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).