“Lenovorola” is one of the few remaining Android smartphone manufacturers seemingly opposed to the iPhone X-started notch trend, as none of the Moto-branded mid-rangers unveiled so far this year feature any sort of a screen cutout, and the Z3 Play around the corner is also expected to retain largely symmetrical bezels.

But weirdly enough, there’s reportedly no Moto X5 device in the pipeline, with a Motorola One Power instead tipped to carry the Android One torch, as well as mark the return of the Lenovo-owned US company’s full brand name.

Perhaps more importantly, this secretive handset was rendered a couple of days ago with a decidedly iPhone X-inspired design, which a newly leaked live picture appears to confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt.

The crystal clear photograph focuses entirely on the “face” of this purported Motorola One Power prototype, providing a closer look at its rounded edges and relatively thin screen borders.

No, the “chin” isn’t going anywhere, accommodating a small “motorola” logo, while the notch seems pretty wide, but likely not wide enough to house complex sensors needed to enable 3D facial recognition technology.

Unfortunately, we have no idea what lies under the One Power’s hood, though we do at least know two rear-facing cameras will be vertically arranged to further pay homage to Apple’s first ever “all-screen” iPhone.