Android

LG G7 ThinQ widely goes on sale in the US: here are some of the best introductory deals

Contents
Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ

Inspired or not by the iPhone X, snubbed or not by AT&T for its use of a less than perfect LCD panel, the LG G7 ThinQ is up for grabs starting today from a large number of authorized carriers and retailers in the US.

The list includes Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Project Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon, and as is often the case with flagship phones entering a crowded and crazy competitive high-end arena, you can get a bunch of attractive introductory deals.

While Sprint and T-Mobile jumped the gun with their BOGO announcements, Verizon waited until the handset’s actual launch date to reveal a duo of (semi) compelling discounts. You’re looking at $100 credit applied to your Big Red account over 24 months, no questions asked, with device payment plans, as well as up to 50 percent off with an eligible trade-in. The former offer means you’ll cough up $27.08 instead of $31.25 a month for two years, amounting to a grand total of $650, while the latter lets you save a whopping $374.99… if you have a new-ish phone to spare.

Over at Best Buy, Verizon subscribers can shave $300 off the list price of the G7 ThinQ, while those on Sprint get $200 markdowns, both deals available with monthly installment plans.

Finally, US Cellular accepts a monthly payment of only $14.99 (after bill credits) for two and a half years, meaning the smaller operator’s LG G7 ThinQ costs $450 all in all instead of its $750 MSRP.

At that price, with advanced AI capabilities, a Snapdragon 845 processor, high-res 6.1-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, dual 16MP rear cameras, Android Oreo, and a “first-of-its-kind” Boombox speaker, who cares if LG did “borrow” the notch from Apple?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AI, Amazon, Android, Best Buy, Deals, G7, G7 ThinQ, LG, News, Sprint, T-Mobile, ThinQ, US availability, US Cellular, US pricing, US release, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).