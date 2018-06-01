Inspired or not by the iPhone X, snubbed or not by AT&T for its use of a less than perfect LCD panel, the LG G7 ThinQ is up for grabs starting today from a large number of authorized carriers and retailers in the US.

The list includes Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Project Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon, and as is often the case with flagship phones entering a crowded and crazy competitive high-end arena, you can get a bunch of attractive introductory deals.

While Sprint and T-Mobile jumped the gun with their BOGO announcements, Verizon waited until the handset’s actual launch date to reveal a duo of (semi) compelling discounts. You’re looking at $100 credit applied to your Big Red account over 24 months, no questions asked, with device payment plans, as well as up to 50 percent off with an eligible trade-in. The former offer means you’ll cough up $27.08 instead of $31.25 a month for two years, amounting to a grand total of $650, while the latter lets you save a whopping $374.99… if you have a new-ish phone to spare.

Over at Best Buy, Verizon subscribers can shave $300 off the list price of the G7 ThinQ, while those on Sprint get $200 markdowns, both deals available with monthly installment plans.

Finally, US Cellular accepts a monthly payment of only $14.99 (after bill credits) for two and a half years, meaning the smaller operator’s LG G7 ThinQ costs $450 all in all instead of its $750 MSRP.

At that price, with advanced AI capabilities, a Snapdragon 845 processor, high-res 6.1-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, dual 16MP rear cameras, Android Oreo, and a “first-of-its-kind” Boombox speaker, who cares if LG did “borrow” the notch from Apple?