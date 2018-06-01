HP Chromebook x2 gets shipped a week early

HP dragged along the launch of its new detachable and stylus-equipped Chromebook x2. It was announced in April, went up for pre-orders in May at $599 and was supposed to get a first ship date of June 7 with sales officially starting June 11.

Seems like the company just got tired of waiting.

Ananya Gupta, who shared his hands-on video of the Chromebook x2 with Android Police, received his unit yesterday.

Furthermore, Best Buy has seemingly seeded stock to select locations for immediately in-store pickups, though only a limited lot per store is available for instant purchase.

It’s not often you see early delivery on items like these, though T-Mobile customers have often bragged about getting the newest phones before listed delivery dates.