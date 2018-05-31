There seem to be only two types of popular wearable devices in the world right now. Those that Apple sells, no matter the retail price, design or specifications, and ultra-low-cost activity trackers like the new Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

This is not a radically redesigned product, despite launching a full two years after the Mi Band 2, but it does come with a handful of upgraded features at a virtually unbeatable MSRP.

Forget “modest” IP67 water resistance, as the Mi Band 3 allows you to “stay connected even when you are swimming.” That’s right, you can take this baby up to 50 meters deep, and view text messages from a connected smartphone on a significantly larger 0.78-inch OLED capacitive screen.

Remember, the Mi Band 2 was tiny, sporting just a 0.42-inch OLED display, so the third-gen wearable should easily provide a “better experience for viewing messages and answering calls.”

Available in three colors before long with core motion tracking and health management functionality, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 claims an impressive “up to 20 days” of battery life, fetching a trivial 169 yuan, roughly equating to $27.

In addition to this bare-bones fitness tracker, as well as three new “notched” phones, Xiaomi also unveiled a 75-inch Mi TV 4 with a built-in voice assistant, and the Mi VR Standalone headset earlier today. The latter is nothing but a rebranded Oculus Go, which we’ve been expecting since January.