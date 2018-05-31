Two extra weeks for Galaxy Note 9 to make it thinner

For a moment there, it sounded like Samsung would be able to fast-forward the Galaxy Note 9’s launch to late July — it would only be an iterative upgrade to the Note 8, which launched on August 23 last year. But it appears that the chaebol has modified its demands just a little bit.

The Bell is now reporting that we could see that late July window move back two weeks to early or mid-August. The main reason why is because the full-body glass industrial design is now being worked to be 0.5mm thinner than originally intended.

It should be noted that the Galaxy S9’s glass design was proclaimed to be “very breakable” and that the Galaxy Note 8’s design was mostly similar to that and the S8’s design.

It’s rumored that company vice-president Lee Jae-yong was influenced after a trip to Shenzhen this month in researching recent releases from Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo — the latter manufacturer recently launched a smartphone with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. That being said, such a sensor is reported to not be on the Note 9.