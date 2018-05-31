After leaving Nokia, Withings will go back to digital health on its own

Withings co-founder Eric Carreel has made his purchase of the Nokia Health division official.

He had originally sold his digital health company to Nokia back in 2016, but the converted Nokia Health brand had been suffering under its contemporary management — it was one of the factors that led to the company committing a strategic review of its businesses.

As the Withings brand reaches 10 years old, Carreel will be bringing more than 200 employees with a headquarters in France and teams in the United States and Asia. The company will continue selling Nokia Health products for now, but is expected to bring back the Withings brand with new products near the end of the year.

Carreel has an ambitious action going forward with Withings:

We are still only just starting to discover what connected health can really bring to people. From now on we must concentrate our efforts on developing tools capable of advanced measurements and the associated services that can help prevent chronic health conditions. Today’s technologies allow us to imagine solutions that have the potential to benefit the lives of millions of people, and our ambition is to ensure that we, as Withings, lead the way with technological advances and intuitive designs.

The company current has a range of smart scales, sleep trackers and health-focused watches.