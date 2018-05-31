LG G7 ThinQ Boombox Sound Booster blows up resonance chamber

The LG G7 ThinQ is marketed to have a resonance chamber about 17 times larger than most other phones and ten times larger than its lineage predecessors. Furthermore, it can take advantage of hollow surfaces for far-reaching echos.

But it sounds like we may probably get to hear a G7 from several meters away with a new accessory.

AndroidHeadlines reports that LG is working on a new product called the Boombox Sound Booster. It’s a hollow wooden box with decals and, as far as its indicated, is not an electronic solution. However, it does have a hole through to the chamber below and a place to put the G7 ThinQ on so that the phone can generate the maximum resonance per its design, much like an acoustic guitar does.

No details on product launch details, specs(?) and other gubbins, but maybe you can take a maker’s course in the meantime and play around with your own G7 ThinQ.