Just a Line is Google’s app sharing AR space with scribbles

iPhone users now have access to “Just a Line,” Google’s newest augmented reality app that lets multiple users draw, collaborate and add onto scribbles in the same physical space. Android had an early run at this app in March, but it’s also become widely available on devices with ARCore support.

Two nearby users enter the app at the same time before they tap the “Partner” icon to begin drawing in three-dimensional space. The users will see the same space, the same lines and can draw out from those lines as they wish.

Developers are able to take the open source code for their own purposes while those who want in can get the app at the App Store or the Play Store.