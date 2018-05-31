iOS 12, just like Android P, is also about “Digital Health”
“We need to get finer-grain language and start to understand that an iPhone is just a refrigerator, it’s not the addiction.”
Former Apple executive Tony Fadell, who oversaw work on the first iPhone, said that to Bloomberg recently. Google has tacitly acknowledge as much with a new usage Dashboard feature on its upcoming Android P release. What both companies realize, though, is that they both rely on people using their services and the data that is generated to gather revenue and aren’t inclined to self-mandate roadblocks for access to those services. So, it seems like Apple will pull a Google.
Bloomberg now reports that WWDC 2018, happening on June 4, will showcase a new service called “Digital Health” on iOS 12, a smattering of metrics listed in the device’s settings that tell the user how often they’ve been using certain apps or have had the screen on. It might not get self-starting adults out of the addiction of notifications, but it may aid parents in tightening the leash on their children.
That said, it doesn’t help that another rumored feature that developers are going to have at, ARKit 2.0, will allow users to play games with other users in the same augmented reality space. The Home Screen will finally get a minor redesign with more at-a-glance information and a new app launch protocol. The iPhone X’s exclusive Animoji feature will get updated as well as FaceTime interactions and the Stocks app.
The cherry on top that would allow iPhone and iPad lovers to put the hardware out of mind for a reprieve? iOS 12, said to be on track for release in September with new iPhones, will be catching up with Android by finally allowing users to snooze notifications for a time.