Google Pixel 3 partner rumors, AT&T on LG G7 notch more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we discover that the Google Pixel 3 will be made by Foxconn along with other specs. Then we talk about the fact that AT&T ditched the LG G7 ThinQ because the notch wasn’t something they thought would work with their new services and went for the LG V35 ThinQ instead. The Essential Phone will not go obsolete anytime soon as the company stated they will be providing software updates for two more years and security patches for three. Then we talk about HMD and Nokia as all of their devices will be getting Android P soon. We end todays show talking about BOGO deals from T-Mobile for several flagships.

Stories:
Google will go straight to Foxconn for Pixel 3, then to Verizon again
LG explains why AT&T passed G7 ThinQ, network denies reasons
Essential Phone will get standard 3-year software update schedule
Every single one of HMD’s Nokia smartphones will get official Android P updates
T-Mobile running BOGOs on LG G7 ThinQ, Galaxy S9, iPhone X

