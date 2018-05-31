The TCL-made BlackBerry KEY2 is coming, and in addition to that predictable name, BlackBerry Mobile’s official social media channels have recently confirmed the date, time and venue of the hybrid smartphone’s launch event.

We obviously have no idea how much the latest combination of a physical QWERTY keyboard, touchscreen and Android software is supposed to cost, and commercial release dates remain under wraps as well.

But if you’re eager to “experience the all-new BlackBerry KEY2”, you can be “among the first in the world” to do so on June 8 and 9. A “pop-up showroom” will be set up in New York City shortly after the June 7 announcement shindig, but unfortunately, you have to wait a little longer for BlackBerry Mobile to “share more details.”

As far as the actual device is concerned, of course, all the info is out, thanks to various regulatory agencies in different parts of the world, as well as benchmarks and leaked renders.

Similar but not identical to its predecessor on the outside, the KEY2 packs a respectable, non-flagship Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM and 3360mAh battery. There are two cameras now mounted on its back, along with a single 8MP front-facing shooter, while the 4.5-inch display sports the same old 1620 x 1080 resolution.

What we’re left wondering is whether or not TCL also plans to unveil other BlackBerry-branded products next week.