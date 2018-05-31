Other OS

AT&T wants to settle with FTC over throttling on legacy unlimited data plans

Contents
Advertisement

In 2014, the Federal Trade Commission went after AT&T for effectively changing the terms of customers on a legacy “unlimited data” plan and not being up front about throttling practices.

The case was tossed out of appeals court in 2016 over a question of jurisdiction between the FTC and FCC, but it was reinstated in February — ahead of the repeal of net neutrality rules on June 11 — with a new FCC  policy relying on the FTC for enforcement through its fair trade policies.

AT&T had been considering taking the case to the Supreme Court, but now it seems that the two parties are headed for a settlement.

“We have decided not to seek review by the Supreme Court, to focus instead on negotiating a fair resolution of the case with the Federal Trade Commission,” said Mike Balmoris, an AT&T spokesperson, to Reuters.

The carrier has insisted that it made its new throttling policy clear to customers through messages on bills, through SMS and other means.

The FTC also proposed a $100 million fine — what would be the largest of its kind — but never moved forward with it.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Reuters
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
AT&T, business, carriers, FTC, Lawsuit, marketing, News, Throttling, unlimited data, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.