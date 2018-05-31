AT&T wants to settle with FTC over throttling on legacy unlimited data plans

In 2014, the Federal Trade Commission went after AT&T for effectively changing the terms of customers on a legacy “unlimited data” plan and not being up front about throttling practices.

The case was tossed out of appeals court in 2016 over a question of jurisdiction between the FTC and FCC, but it was reinstated in February — ahead of the repeal of net neutrality rules on June 11 — with a new FCC policy relying on the FTC for enforcement through its fair trade policies.

AT&T had been considering taking the case to the Supreme Court, but now it seems that the two parties are headed for a settlement.

“We have decided not to seek review by the Supreme Court, to focus instead on negotiating a fair resolution of the case with the Federal Trade Commission,” said Mike Balmoris, an AT&T spokesperson, to Reuters.

The carrier has insisted that it made its new throttling policy clear to customers through messages on bills, through SMS and other means.

The FTC also proposed a $100 million fine — what would be the largest of its kind — but never moved forward with it.