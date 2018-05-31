We’re only a few days away from Apple’s highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference, and after longtime analyst and current Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster, Bloomberg’s similarly well-connected Mark Gurman is also forecasting a somewhat “muted” event compared to previous editions.

Curiously, Gurman mentions nothing about a possible “Beats HomePod” announcement in his extensive WWDC 2018 preview, while expecting that “redesigned iPad Pro line” with Face ID “later in the year.”

The same goes for a bunch of “refreshes to the MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook with new Intel chips”, according to unnamed “people familiar” with Apple’s plans, whereas an iPhone SE 2 launch next week is starting to feel outright inconceivable.

There’s some new information on the Apple Watch upgrade front, including gossip of “slightly larger, edge-to-edge screens” for a “pair of new” models, but the Series 3 barely saw daylight eight months ago, so clearly, these sequels still need time. When they do arrive, the even better news might be that they will reportedly support bands from “earlier models”, despite sporting those aforementioned sleeker screens.

That being said, what exactly is Apple preparing to showcase on Monday at the San Jose Convention Center? Mostly software-related stuff, as it turns out, starting with an iOS 12 update that’s indeed going to be about substance first.

Don’t expect many game-changing new features, except perhaps for a “series of tools” developed under the Digital Health umbrella to help users disconnect once in a while. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Google is also focusing on an Android P dashboard discouraging people’s addiction to their phones and apps.

A 2.0 version of the ARKit is also coming with a number of features aimed at laying the groundwork for that 2020 standalone headset, while a (not so) secret project targeting a closer link between iOS and Mac software could be “discussed” next week, probably without many specifics and actual release dates.