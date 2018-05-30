Choosing between one of Samsung’s very latest flagship Galaxy S-series phones and the slightly older Note 8 can be difficult, but what’s perhaps even harder is finding the best deal on the latter once you decide you can’t do without a productivity-enhancing S Pen.

All in all, it’s actually pretty easy to make the right call, based on what Galaxy Note 8 variant suits you best. If you’re in the market for an unlocked device, and don’t care about a warranty, top-rated eBay sellers offer by far the heftiest savings.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is definitely the place to go if you don’t mind monthly installment plans, as well as lengthy Verizon, AT&T or Sprint commitments. Finally, if you’re loyal to T-Mobile, the “Un-carrier” shaves a cool $230 off the Note 8’s list price right now, allowing you to either pay the discounted $720 upfront or split it in 24 monthly installments of $30 a pop.

You can go for a Midnight Black or Orchid Gray flavor of the gargantuan 6.3-incher packing Snapdragon 835 processing power, with 64GB internal storage space in tow, as well as dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, a single 8MP selfie shooter, 3300mAh battery, water and dust resistance, and after a bit of a struggle, Android 8.0 Oreo software.

By the way, Samsung also sells the T-Mobile-specific Galaxy Note 8 model at $720, and both the Korean OEM and US wireless service provider are likely set to return the phone to its MSRP before long. You should get this deal while you can is what we’re saying.